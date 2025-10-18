Sign up
Photo 946
Leaf Blowing
I got the leaf blower all tuned up and ready for duty this fall. There was a coating of leaves in the lower yard so I went to work on it. I have a good blower but the only problem is I smell like exhaust when I’m done. It’s a gas powered blower.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th October 2025 11:57am
