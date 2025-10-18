Previous
Leaf Blowing by pej76
Photo 946

Leaf Blowing

I got the leaf blower all tuned up and ready for duty this fall. There was a coating of leaves in the lower yard so I went to work on it. I have a good blower but the only problem is I smell like exhaust when I’m done. It’s a gas powered blower.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact