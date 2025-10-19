Sign up
Photo 947
At the Schoolyard
Grandson was visiting yesterday. We took him over to the neighborhood schoolyard for the first time. He had a lot of fun on all the climbing and sliding things.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1378
photos
23
followers
28
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th October 2025 1:34pm
mittens (Marilyn)
Such fun.
October 19th, 2025
