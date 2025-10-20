Previous
Happy Anniversary by pej76
Photo 948

Happy Anniversary

Guess who's been married 46 years today. I'd do it all over again.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Paul J

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely. Happy Anniversary to you both!
October 20th, 2025  
Paul J ace
@mittens Thank you Marilyn!
October 20th, 2025  
