Previous
Photo 948
Happy Anniversary
Guess who's been married 46 years today. I'd do it all over again.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
0
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
mittens (Marilyn)
This is lovely. Happy Anniversary to you both!
October 20th, 2025
Paul J
@mittens
Thank you Marilyn!
October 20th, 2025
