Previous
Photo 950
I Have to See
Gracie just had to see what is in the box. At this point nothing but she had to be sure.
The box is from a heated vest I purchased this morning. Hopefully, it will keep me warm on a cold day on the golf course.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Views
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd October 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
