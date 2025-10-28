Previous
The Last Rudbeckia of Summer by pej76
Photo 955

The Last Rudbeckia of Summer

Spotted this little Rudbeckia in the flower garden yesterday. Funny how there always seems to be one little holdout every fall.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact