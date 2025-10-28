Sign up
Previous
Photo 955
The Last Rudbeckia of Summer
Spotted this little Rudbeckia in the flower garden yesterday. Funny how there always seems to be one little holdout every fall.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th October 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
