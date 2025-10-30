Sign up
Previous
Photo 957
Stumpy the Witch
The neighborhood stumpy is at it again keeping with the “spirits” of the season. Pun intended.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1393
photos
23
followers
28
following
262% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
29th October 2025 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
BOO to you too 🎃
October 30th, 2025
