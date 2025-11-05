Previous
Snow flurries by pej76
Snow flurries

From 8 years ago. This was our first bit of snow that year. Right now it is rather mild outside but we are expecting a big change in the weather over the weekend. The forecasters are saying we should have snow by Monday.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Paul J

@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured
November 5th, 2025  
