Previous
Outside My Window by pej76
Photo 965

Outside My Window

A shot of the Rhododendron outside my den window. Sitting here in the den watching the wind and rain storm outside usher in a big change in the weather for us.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact