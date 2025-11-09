Previous
Oak Leaves by pej76
Photo 967

Oak Leaves

A photo take for the sake of putting my hands on the camera today. A few of the many millions of leaves I will have to clear away in the coming days.

Still not feeling up to par. I think I have some sort of bug and not just a reaction to the flu shot.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely and danity
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact