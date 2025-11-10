Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
First Snow
It isn't much but, still, it is the first traces of snow this season. A mix of sunshine and small bands of snow flurries coming down from Lake Erie. The cold today and tonight will put an end to the flowers on the deck.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th November 2025 10:15am
