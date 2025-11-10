Previous
First Snow by pej76
Photo 968

First Snow

It isn't much but, still, it is the first traces of snow this season. A mix of sunshine and small bands of snow flurries coming down from Lake Erie. The cold today and tonight will put an end to the flowers on the deck.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact