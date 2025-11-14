Previous
Tough Little Petunias by pej76
Photo 972

Tough Little Petunias

I dumped all the flower pots on the deck today except this one. These flowers seem to be pretty tough. They have survived a few nights in the 20s and some snow. I didn't have the heart to dump them.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty and it sure looks like they are surviving nicely.
November 14th, 2025  
