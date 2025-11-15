Previous
The Buck by pej76
The Buck

He was snacking on the acorns in the lower yard yesterday afternoon all by himself. No sign of his lady friends or his children. He’s looking over his shoulder at that suspicious man on the deck with a camera as he slowly moves off to the woods.
Paul J

ace
@pej76
