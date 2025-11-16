Previous
Grandson’s Fort by pej76
Grandson’s Fort

Grandma helped grandson make a fort and a hiding place yesterday. They do this every time he’s here it seems. The living room gets trashed and granddad has to clean it up. No fair ( to borrow an expression from the grandson )
Lesley ace
Haha fun memories of my children doing the same
November 16th, 2025  
