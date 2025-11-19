Sign up
Previous
Photo 977
Did You Say Vet???
Yes, I did. Gracie seems to have a sore hind leg. She’s been limping for a few day and we found a tender spot on her right hind leg. So, we are off to the vet tomorrow to see what gives.
That is a new area rug she is laying on. She didn’t like didn’t like it at first but now she likes to lay on it. Maybe the sore leg is somehow helping her overcome her dislike of the rug.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
1
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th November 2025 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Aww poor Gracie,she so lucky to have you as her papa
November 20th, 2025
