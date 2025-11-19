Previous
Did You Say Vet??? by pej76
Photo 977

Did You Say Vet???

Yes, I did. Gracie seems to have a sore hind leg. She’s been limping for a few day and we found a tender spot on her right hind leg. So, we are off to the vet tomorrow to see what gives.

That is a new area rug she is laying on. She didn’t like didn’t like it at first but now she likes to lay on it. Maybe the sore leg is somehow helping her overcome her dislike of the rug.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww poor Gracie,she so lucky to have you as her papa
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact