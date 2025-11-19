Did You Say Vet???

Yes, I did. Gracie seems to have a sore hind leg. She’s been limping for a few day and we found a tender spot on her right hind leg. So, we are off to the vet tomorrow to see what gives.



That is a new area rug she is laying on. She didn’t like didn’t like it at first but now she likes to lay on it. Maybe the sore leg is somehow helping her overcome her dislike of the rug.