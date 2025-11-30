Previous
Not Just Another Yule Log by pej76
Photo 987

Not Just Another Yule Log

I made sure to check out Stumpy on my walk yesterday. I was wondering if he was getting into the spirit of the holidays. Looks like he is.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact