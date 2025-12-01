Will She Forgive Me?

Gracie was no where to be seen when we came home from church yesterday morning. I thought she might still be outside so we looked for a long while outdoors. It is unlike her to stay out for long on these cold, blustery days. We feared the worst. However, when I opened my closet doors later on there she was. She had slipped into the closet without being noticed and was trapped there while we were at church and for some time afterwards. She wasn't meowing loud enough for us to hear. But I did "hear" about it from her when I let her out. She is trying to make up her mind in this photo if she is going to forgive me or not. She eventually did.