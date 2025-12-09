Previous
Warm Spot by pej76
A very cold day here today. Outside it is 15F but this is a very warm spot with the heat vent just below. It has become Gracie's favorite spot now. Notice the bauble is still living.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Paul J

