Elf off the Shelf by pej76
Photo 998

Elf off the Shelf

He came out from wherever he’s been hiding since last Christmas and wanted to know if that balloon is part of our decorations. We told him it was just one of the grandson’s play things.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today.
273% complete

