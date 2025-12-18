Previous
Frosty Melting Away by pej76
Photo 1004

Frosty Melting Away

I'm afraid Frosty the Snowman isn't going to survive the weekend. It is 53F this afternoon with a stretch of warmer days ahead of us. Doesn't look like we are going to have a "White Christmas"
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh no!
December 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah poor snowman. He looks very tall.
December 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
He’s looking a little thin!
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact