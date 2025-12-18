Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1004
Frosty Melting Away
I'm afraid Frosty the Snowman isn't going to survive the weekend. It is 53F this afternoon with a stretch of warmer days ahead of us. Doesn't look like we are going to have a "White Christmas"
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1465
photos
23
followers
28
following
275% complete
View this month »
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Latest from all albums
999
1000
1001
1002
343
118
1003
1004
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th December 2025 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh no!
December 18th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah poor snowman. He looks very tall.
December 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
He’s looking a little thin!
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close