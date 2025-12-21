Sign up
Children’s Christmas Pageant
The children of St. Philips put on a Christmas pageant today. In the 25 plus years we’ve been attending St. Philips this is the first one they have done. It was cute. This is the best shot I could get from where we were sitting.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Paul J
@pej76
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st December 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How sweet!
December 21st, 2025
