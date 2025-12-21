Previous
Children’s Christmas Pageant by pej76
Photo 1006

Children’s Christmas Pageant

The children of St. Philips put on a Christmas pageant today. In the 25 plus years we’ve been attending St. Philips this is the first one they have done. It was cute. This is the best shot I could get from where we were sitting.
