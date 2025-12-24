Previous
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

It was also our retiring rector’s last sermon. It was a good Christmas message and a happy one as well. We wish him all the best.

Merry Christmas everyone!
24th December 2025

Paul J

ace
@pej76
