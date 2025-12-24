Sign up
Previous
Photo 1009
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
It was also our retiring rector’s last sermon. It was a good Christmas message and a happy one as well. We wish him all the best.
Merry Christmas everyone!
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th December 2025 5:05pm
