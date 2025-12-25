Sign up
Photo 1011
Just Us
A Christmas photo. From left to right....yours truely, wife, grandson, daughter, son-in-law. I think the Star Wars character is Jango Fett.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th December 2025 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
