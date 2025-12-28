Previous
Another Last Sermon
Another Last Sermon

I apologize that I didn't get the group to pose better than this but things were in a rush at the moment. We went to our previous church this morning for the service because St. Philips did not have services today ( long story ). This is Prince of Peace Anglican Church in Hopewell Pa. It was quite the coincidence that today was the rector's last day on the job and his last sermon and we were there to hear it. We didn't plan this. We didn't know this was the last sermon. 25 years ago we heard his first sermon when he was hired as rector. We regularly attended Prince of Peace back then. Only two other people in the congregation this morning can say they heard the first and last sermons. They are the two ladies in the red and black outfits on the rector's left.
Corinne C
A great group pic and a lovely narrative
December 28th, 2025  
