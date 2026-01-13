Previous
I Spy by pej76
Photo 1026

I Spy

Gracie keeping watch over her domain from the spare bedroom this morning. Every once in awhile she will steal a golf ball from the trophy case. It's great fun for her to knock one on the floor.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Only one golf ball, Gracie? 🤔
Lovely Gracie, showing us how to ‘cat’
January 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
What a great shot of your mischievous Gracie!
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact