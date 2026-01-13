Sign up
Photo 1026
I Spy
Gracie keeping watch over her domain from the spare bedroom this morning. Every once in awhile she will steal a golf ball from the trophy case. It's great fun for her to knock one on the floor.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
1494
photos
23
followers
28
following
1494
photos
23
followers
28
following
281% complete
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
349
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
13th January 2026 9:14am
Chrissie
ace
Only one golf ball, Gracie? 🤔
Lovely Gracie, showing us how to ‘cat’
January 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
What a great shot of your mischievous Gracie!
January 13th, 2026
