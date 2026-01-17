Sign up
Previous
Photo 1029
Hungry Fox Squirrel
We had an inch of snow overnight. The fox squirrel had to do some digging for his breakfast this morning. There are plenty of acorns where he is. He just has to dig for them today.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th January 2026 9:31am
