Previous
Unpleasant Chore by pej76
Photo 1031

Unpleasant Chore

Guess what I will be doing today. Our kitchen faucet broke and needs to be replaced. Not looking forward to the under the sink work. At least there were no leaks when the faucet broke,
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
282% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact