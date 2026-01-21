Previous
Warm Quilt by pej76
Photo 1033

Warm Quilt

I think the quilt is warmer than her blanket because of the electric blanket underneath. Gracie's kitty blanket isn't quite as warm but she doesn't want to lose touch with it.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact