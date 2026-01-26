Sign up
Previous
Photo 1036
Hungry Deer
Our neighbor are feeding the deer more than they feed the birds. I wonder why they don’t move the bird feeder to the fenced in yard.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th January 2026 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Good question, the deer look lovely in the snow though.
January 26th, 2026
