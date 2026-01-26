Previous
Hungry Deer by pej76
Hungry Deer

Our neighbor are feeding the deer more than they feed the birds. I wonder why they don’t move the bird feeder to the fenced in yard.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Paul J

Diana ace
Good question, the deer look lovely in the snow though.
January 26th, 2026  
