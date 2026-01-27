Previous
I See You by pej76
Photo 1037

I See You

This seems to be the favorite path for the deer on their way to our neighbor’s bird feeder. She heard me at the window and stopped to make sure I wasn’t a threat.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact