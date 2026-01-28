Previous
Snow Snake by pej76
Photo 1038

Snow Snake

You have to be careful this time of the year when you are out shoveling the snow. One of these might be hiding in a pile of snow.

Obviously not a photo of mine nor a real photo at all but a spoof. I sent this to a friend to tease her a bit.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Paul J

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow. I'm glad it's not real.
January 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Pity it's not real, what a gorgeous specimen!
January 28th, 2026  
