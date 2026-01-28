Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1038
Snow Snake
You have to be careful this time of the year when you are out shoveling the snow. One of these might be hiding in a pile of snow.
Obviously not a photo of mine nor a real photo at all but a spoof. I sent this to a friend to tease her a bit.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1518
photos
25
followers
30
following
284% complete
View this month »
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
Latest from all albums
1035
122
356
1036
123
357
1037
1038
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow. I'm glad it's not real.
January 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Pity it's not real, what a gorgeous specimen!
January 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close