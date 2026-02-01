Previous
Spooked by pej76
Photo 1039

Spooked

Just as I snapped the shutter they must have seen or heard me in the window and took off. Just as well. I really don’t want them bothering the bird feeders.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Paul J

Christine Sztukowski ace
Their hearing is amazing, Beautiful scene and sunshine
February 1st, 2026  
