Previous
Dead Mall by pej76
Photo 1041

Dead Mall

The shopping malls killed many small town stores and mom and pop stores. Now the internet has killed the malls. Not hardly anyone at the Robinson Mall other than us senior citizens walking.

Looking at my photo I wish I would have taken the time to line things up better. I am just too impulsive in so many things.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact