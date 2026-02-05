Sign up
Previous
Photo 1043
Not Needed Today
I don’t think I will be needing to use this snow shovel today. 7F outside at the moment this was taken with a very light snow falling in a bit of sunshine. Looking forward to the thaw predicted for next week.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
