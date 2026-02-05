Previous
Not Needed Today by pej76
Not Needed Today

I don’t think I will be needing to use this snow shovel today. 7F outside at the moment this was taken with a very light snow falling in a bit of sunshine. Looking forward to the thaw predicted for next week.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Paul J

