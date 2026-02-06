Sign up
Previous
Photo 1044
A Clear Gutter
I cleared the ice out of this gutter yesterday. It was jammed solid with ice which allowed the water from the melting snow on the upper roof to run off onto the deck and patio. It took all afternoon to clear.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1526
photos
25
followers
30
following
286% complete
View this month »
