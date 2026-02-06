Previous
A Clear Gutter by pej76
Photo 1044

A Clear Gutter

I cleared the ice out of this gutter yesterday. It was jammed solid with ice which allowed the water from the melting snow on the upper roof to run off onto the deck and patio. It took all afternoon to clear.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact