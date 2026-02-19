Previous
Gracie and Adeliia by pej76
Photo 1057

Gracie and Adeliia

Gracie really liked Adeliia Petrosian. She is the only one Gracie paid attention to. I think it might have been the red costume. She was pretty good though as were all the girls.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Babs ace
Interesting. We had a cat years ago and I don't think she ever noticed anyone on television I did

February 20th, 2026  
