Previous
Photo 1057
Gracie and Adeliia
Gracie really liked Adeliia Petrosian. She is the only one Gracie paid attention to. I think it might have been the red costume. She was pretty good though as were all the girls.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Babs
ace
Interesting. We had a cat years ago and I don't think she ever noticed anyone on television I did
Interesting, we had a cat and I don't ever remember her even noticing the television
February 20th, 2026
Interesting, we had a cat and I don't ever remember her even noticing the television