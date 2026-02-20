Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1058
Pencil Box
Just playing with Masks, Layers, and adjustments in Affinity Photo 2. I’ve not quite got a good handle on using masks yet. I had to follow along in a tutorial to get what I wanted here.
Here is the unedited photo
https://365project.org/pej76/this-%E2%80%98n-that/2026-02-20
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1547
photos
26
followers
31
following
289% complete
View this month »
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
Latest from all albums
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
364
1058
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
20th February 2026 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
masks are brilliant once you get the hang of them - good start!
February 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close