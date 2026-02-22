Back to Winter

Previous
Our snow cover was completely gone yesterday after a week of spring like temperatures. This morning the snow has returned. At least we are not getting dumped upon like the East Coast. A big Nor’Easter will be given them over a foot of snow today.
22nd February 2026

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Diana ace
It does look rather lovely though.
February 22nd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
February 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks lovely though even if it is so cold. Just the opposite here we are melting in the heat
February 22nd, 2026  
