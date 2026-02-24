Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
Sun Spot
Gracie joined me in the den this afternoon when she discovered this sun spot. It didn’t suit her for long. She moved on to find a more comfortable spot.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1552
photos
26
followers
31
following
290% complete
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1057
364
1058
365
1059
1060
1061
1062
Views
4
Main Album
iPhone 13
24th February 2026 3:15pm
