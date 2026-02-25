Sign up
Previous
Photo 1063
Getting Tired of This
Another snowy morning and another two inches of snow on the ground. It isn’t enough to justify using the snow blower and besides it is a wet snow which my snow blower does not handle well. Much faster to scrape the snow with the shovel.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1553
photos
26
followers
31
following
291% complete
View this month »
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
364
1058
365
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th February 2026 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That looks hard and tiring, you might want a robot.
February 25th, 2026
