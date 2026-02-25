Previous
Getting Tired of This by pej76
Getting Tired of This

Another snowy morning and another two inches of snow on the ground. It isn’t enough to justify using the snow blower and besides it is a wet snow which my snow blower does not handle well. Much faster to scrape the snow with the shovel.
Paul J

Diana ace
That looks hard and tiring, you might want a robot.
February 25th, 2026  
