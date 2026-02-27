Sign up
Babysitting
No school for the grandson today so we get to watch him for most of the day. It’s chilly outside but the sun is warm so grandson wanted to play with the portable sand box. It’s something to be played with outdoors because of the mess he makes.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th February 2026 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
