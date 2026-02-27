Previous
Babysitting by pej76
Babysitting

No school for the grandson today so we get to watch him for most of the day. It’s chilly outside but the sun is warm so grandson wanted to play with the portable sand box. It’s something to be played with outdoors because of the mess he makes.
27th February 2026

Paul J

