Photo 1067
Neighborhood Church
A beautiful day in the neighborhood but cold. We won’t see any warm temperatures until mid-week. A good day for walking however. I passed by the Baptist church this afternoon as I walked. I thought it would do for my photo today.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st March 2026 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
