Neighborhood Church by pej76
Photo 1067

Neighborhood Church

A beautiful day in the neighborhood but cold. We won’t see any warm temperatures until mid-week. A good day for walking however. I passed by the Baptist church this afternoon as I walked. I thought it would do for my photo today.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
