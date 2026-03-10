Previous
Ankle Sprain by pej76
Ankle Sprain

I added a sprained ankle to my cold miseries. The taping helped considerably. Thank goodness for a YouTube video explaining how to properly apply the tape.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
