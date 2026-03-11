Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1070
Very Wide Turn
On the way home from the recycling center traffic was a bit of a mess because of this very large beam being transported somewhere. There must be a bridge under construction somewhere. The beam does look like one used for such a project.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1562
photos
26
followers
31
following
293% complete
View this month »
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
Latest from all albums
366
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
367
1070
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th March 2026 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close