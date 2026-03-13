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Photo 1072
Almost Normal
Gracie is almost normal today. She has had a bite to eat and she is back to nagging me to go outside. Not going to happen today girlie!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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iPhone 13
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13th March 2026 12:45pm
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