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Lenten Rose by pej76
Photo 1075

Lenten Rose

I wasn’t too happy with the photo of the Lenten Rose I posted yesterday so I did some editing in Affinity to take out some unwanted objects and brighten things up a bit.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
March 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
Nice editing what a great result
March 16th, 2026  
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