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Previous
Photo 1075
Lenten Rose
I wasn’t too happy with the photo of the Lenten Rose I posted yesterday so I did some editing in Affinity to take out some unwanted objects and brighten things up a bit.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Paul J
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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Photo Details
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6
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
15th March 2026 2:06pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks beautiful.
March 16th, 2026
Babs
ace
Nice editing what a great result
March 16th, 2026
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