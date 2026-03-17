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Previous
Photo 1076
Snow
Old man Winter is not done with us yet. Yesterday morning it was 60 degrees. That all changed around dinner and we ended up with 4 inches of snow by bedtime. March is a crazy time of the year for weather.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
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iPhone 13
Taken
16th March 2026 10:04pm
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Mallory
ace
oh this is so pretty with the lights! isn't the weather crazy? I am in the Atlanta area and it was sleeting a bit last night and is 27 degrees this morning. Saturday it was 80!
March 17th, 2026
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