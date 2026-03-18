Gracie has a Cold

Our poor Gracie has a cold now. Seems like she is going through a rough health patch herself. She has a weepy eye and a runny nose. All the classic signs of a cat cold.



She was laying in her cat carrier ( which we had left out for no particular reason ) as if she was asking to go to the vets. When I got down on the floor to take a picture she decided to get out of the carrier. Typical cat move.



She’s eating and walking around the house and begging to go outside. We will keep her in to stay warm and let the cold run it’s course.