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Gracie has a Cold by pej76
Photo 1077

Gracie has a Cold

Our poor Gracie has a cold now. Seems like she is going through a rough health patch herself. She has a weepy eye and a runny nose. All the classic signs of a cat cold.

She was laying in her cat carrier ( which we had left out for no particular reason ) as if she was asking to go to the vets. When I got down on the floor to take a picture she decided to get out of the carrier. Typical cat move.

She’s eating and walking around the house and begging to go outside. We will keep her in to stay warm and let the cold run it’s course.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Paul J

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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Diana ace
Oh shame, poor Gracie! I hope she feels better soon.
March 18th, 2026  
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