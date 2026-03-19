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Previous
Photo 1078
It’s All Gone Now
All the snow from last week’s storm is gone. We’ve had some mild weather since then to melt it all. The crazy March weather continues.
I am a little reluctant to post yet another scene of our snowy backyard but I have nothing else to post. We have been busy these past few days with babysitting all day long.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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iPhone 13
Taken
17th March 2026 8:52am
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