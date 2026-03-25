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The Chair by pej76
Photo 1082

The Chair

At the dermatologist this morning for MOHS surgery on my face. I wasn’t looking forward to this today but it went much better than I anticipated. One pass was all that was needed to get an all clear from the pathologist.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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