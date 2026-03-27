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Previous
Photo 1086
Boo!
Looks like I will have a bit of a black eye after the MOHS surgery the other day. I was allowed to remove the gauze today. I’m curious as to what kind of scar I will have. Will it be worthy of making up some wild story to tell the grandson?
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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iPhone 13
Taken
27th March 2026 9:36am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Looks like you're healing, so that's very good
March 27th, 2026
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